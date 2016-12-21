Bells Are Ringing

Salvation Army bell-ringer Glenn Morrison of Harrisonburg rings the bell at the Shenandoah Heritage Market on Tuesday to collect money for the organization's red kettle campaign. Britan Crites, 7, son of Vanessa and Corey Crites of Broadway, puts money into the Salvation Army's donation bucket at the Harrisonburg Kroger on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.