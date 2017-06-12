There s a strange reason for all those quakes near Harrison
Ten earthquakes just north of Harrison, Arkansas, in the past five days? Blame it on nearby Bull Shoals Lake, swollen by spring floods. The lake, which straddles the Missouri-Arkansas border, has risen 42 feet since the first of March, adding more than 6 trillion pounds of water weight to the lake basin.
