Arkansas man, 23, gets 36 years in killing, heist

Shay Corbett Butler, 23, told police he planned to beat and rob Jeremy Scroggins, 28, in June 2016, but things got out of hand and he shot Scroggins twice in the head with a .22-caliber semi-automatic Ruger pistol. Butler confessed three months after the homicide, telling police that Scroggins' body was in woods near Denning Cemetery, which is 3 miles northwest of Harrison, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant written by Capt.

