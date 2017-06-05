AR men involved in fatal MO crash
TANEY COUNTY, MO - Three Arkansas men were involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash Sunday. It happened south of Hollister, MO on U.S. Highway 65 around 6:10 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald L. Tomlinson, 61, of Harrison, AR was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado north when it crossed the median and struck a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Colton Piland, 19, of Mountain Home, AR.
