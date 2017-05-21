If Buffalo flounders
I've known and respected Gov. Asa Hutchinson for decades, ever since he occupied the 3rd District seat held for 13 terms by my late uncle John Paul Hammerschmidt of Harrison. That said, I'm concerned the legacy from his career as a dedicated public servant stretching from the U.S. Attorney's office to Congress to heading the nation's Drug Enforcement Administration and now as governor is at risk by one major environmental mishap on our Buffalo National River that could define him in the end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Harrison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to find older cars from the fortys and ...
|May 18
|Chainsaw Five
|1
|Need help
|May 15
|Escapee
|3
|Where is the integrity in this???
|May 15
|Simplefacts
|2
|Bars and pubs
|May 15
|Bobo Baggins
|2
|Local bingo
|May 15
|Bingo Bobert
|3
|Andrea Bailey (May '13)
|May 15
|Clayton Bigsby
|4
|Outsiders not WELCOME! (May '10)
|May 10
|Simplefacts
|64
Find what you want!
Search Harrison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC