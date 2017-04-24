VIDEO: Girl rescued after falling out...

VIDEO: Girl rescued after falling out of bus

Sunday Apr 23

The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says. HARRISON, AR A volunteer firefighter in Arkansas rushed to the rescue after a little girl fell out of the back of a moving bus.

Harrison, AR

