Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker to Dance Into the Fabulous Fox Theatre
The one and only Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker returns to St Louis' Fabulous Fox Theatre Saturday, December 23, 3:00pm matinee and 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21. All ages are invited to celebrate Christmas with the Moscow Ballet company of almost 40 ballerinas and danseurs on their 25th Anniversary Tour of North America in 2017.
