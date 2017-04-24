Hero Firefighter Rescues 4-Year-Old Girl After She Falls From A Moving Bus

A 4-year-old girl is recovering after she fell out of a bus' back door and tumbled onto a road in a horrifying incident that was captured on video by an emergency medical technician who came to her aide. Ryan Ciampoli, a licensed EMT and volunteer firefighter, was driving behind the bus in Harrison, Arkansas, last week when his dash cam captured its door suddenly swing open, exposing a child dangling from its handle, 40/29 News reported.

