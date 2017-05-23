Girl falls from moving bus, firefight...

Girl falls from moving bus, firefighter rushes to help

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Miami Herald

What you are about to see may be disturbing for some people. There is no audio on this dashcam video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to find older cars from the fortys and ... May 18 Chainsaw Five 1
Need help May 15 Escapee 3
Where is the integrity in this??? May 15 Simplefacts 2
Bars and pubs May 15 Bobo Baggins 2
Local bingo May 15 Bingo Bobert 3
Andrea Bailey (May '13) May 15 Clayton Bigsby 4
Outsiders not WELCOME! (May '10) May 10 Simplefacts 64
See all Harrison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrison Forum Now

Harrison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Harrison, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC