Bus driver will not be charged after 4YO's fall
A church bus driver will not face charges after a 4-year-old girl fell from his moving vehicle onto a busy roadway, police said Monday. The accident was caught on video by the dash cam of a trained emergency medical technician driving behind the bus in Harrison, Arkansas.
