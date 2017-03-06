Storms spawn 2 twisters in state
Workers spent Tuesday cleaning up downtown Parthenon, which was hit by an EF2 tornado late Monday night. A building that contained the post office and Parthenon First Baptist Church sustained the most damage in the Newton County community.
