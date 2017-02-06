Suspect in wife's killing charged with capital murder; Arkansas...
Capital murder and kidnapping charges were filed Monday against a Harrison man accused of shooting his estranged wife in front of her house before leading police on a four-day manhunt. Matthew Bolen, 36, borrowed a 9mm pistol from a friend Jan. 21 ostensibly to go coyote hunting, according to an affidavit filed Monday in Boone County Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Harrison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movie/video game props and replicas
|Jan 31
|Special Ted
|1
|James goolsby and Cynthia fletcher are thieves
|Jan 21
|Sick of theives
|1
|hey stranger (Jul '16)
|Jan 15
|guest
|8
|Zinc Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|8
|Harrison,Ar (Dec '09)
|Jan 13
|Nini
|36
|Tracy Jenkins
|Jan 12
|Jackie
|1
|Outsiders not WELCOME! (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Linda
|52
Find what you want!
Search Harrison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC