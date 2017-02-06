Suspect in wife's killing charged with capital murder; Arkansas...

Capital murder and kidnapping charges were filed Monday against a Harrison man accused of shooting his estranged wife in front of her house before leading police on a four-day manhunt. Matthew Bolen, 36, borrowed a 9mm pistol from a friend Jan. 21 ostensibly to go coyote hunting, according to an affidavit filed Monday in Boone County Circuit Court.

