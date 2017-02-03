Papers on Harrison's racial image goi...

Papers on Harrison's racial image going to LR

2 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Director Deborah Baldwin and assistant director Kimberly Kaczenski retrieve documents from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Center for Arkansas History and Culture storage space, where materials generated by the Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations will soon be archived. For the past 14 years, a group of volunteers has worked to change Harrison's reputation as a haven for white supremacists.

