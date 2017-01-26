Suspect in wife's death surrenders after four-day manhunt in north Arkansas

The four-day manhunt for a slaying suspect in north Arkansas ended Thursday when Matthew J. Bolen surrendered to authorities. Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said the search for Bolen had intensified over the previous two days, as bloodhounds and an Arkansas State Police helicopter were brought in to help the 20 officers who had been scouring woods north of Batavia since Sunday.

