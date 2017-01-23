Harrison woman slain; police hunt for...

Harrison woman slain; police hunt for husband

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A Harrison man sought in the shooting death of his estranged wife was still at large late Monday after police were unable to find him in a wooded area of Boone County where he abandoned her sport utility vehicle. Harrison police received a telephone call about a shooting at 1:19 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James goolsby and Cynthia fletcher are thieves Jan 21 Sick of theives 1
hey stranger (Jul '16) Jan 15 guest 8
Zinc Music Thread (Mar '14) Jan 13 Musikologist 8
Harrison,Ar (Dec '09) Jan 13 Nini 36
Tracy Jenkins Jan 12 Jackie 1
Outsiders not WELCOME! (May '10) Nov '16 Linda 52
kkk only respected IN harrison (Feb '16) Nov '16 the truth 6
See all Harrison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrison Forum Now

Harrison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Harrison, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,222,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC