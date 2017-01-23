Harrison woman slain; police hunt for husband
A Harrison man sought in the shooting death of his estranged wife was still at large late Monday after police were unable to find him in a wooded area of Boone County where he abandoned her sport utility vehicle. Harrison police received a telephone call about a shooting at 1:19 p.m. Sunday.
