Frog-call recognition seminars stretch well beyond 'ribbit'
The Southern leopard frog sounds like it's laughing when making its calls, and the spring peeper imitates the clucking of a chicken. There is no stereotypical "ribbit."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hey stranger
|3 hr
|guest
|8
|Zinc Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|8
|Harrison,Ar (Dec '09)
|Jan 13
|Nini
|36
|Tracy Jenkins
|Jan 12
|Jackie
|1
|Outsiders not WELCOME! (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Linda
|52
|kkk only respected IN harrison (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|the truth
|6
|Black evangelist hopes to change hearts in Harr... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|the truth
|21
Find what you want!
Search Harrison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC