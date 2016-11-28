Joplin School Board To Name New Super...

Joplin School Board To Name New Superintendent Tuesday Night

Monday Nov 28 Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

Tuesday is the night we'll find out who will be Joplin's next superintendent. It's down to two finalists; Dr. Melinda Moss, the superintendent of schools in Harrison, Arkansas, and Dr. Gary Quinn, a retired superintendent from Bartlesville.

