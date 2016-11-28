Joplin School Board To Name New Superintendent Tuesday Night
Tuesday is the night we'll find out who will be Joplin's next superintendent. It's down to two finalists; Dr. Melinda Moss, the superintendent of schools in Harrison, Arkansas, and Dr. Gary Quinn, a retired superintendent from Bartlesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hey stranger
|Dec 7
|me
|3
|Outsiders not WELCOME! (May '10)
|Nov 26
|Linda
|52
|kkk only respected IN harrison (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|the truth
|6
|Black evangelist hopes to change hearts in Harr... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|the truth
|21
|The ok I and it's advertised sign by the water ...
|Nov '16
|WIDE awake
|1
|dental creations on the square (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|Dottie
|8
|Harrison,Ar (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|TheTeenageAnarchist
|35
Find what you want!
Search Harrison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC