Whatever It Takes to Save Our Healthcare

Friday Jul 7

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, police officers face down wheelchair users protesting Sen. Pat Toomey, who is one of the architects of the GOP healthcare bill. That's because on Monday, June 22, senators from the GOP released their new health care bill that would leave millions of Americans uninsured, decimate Medicaid, and endanger the independence of people with disabilities nationwide.

