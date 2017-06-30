Trump puts Poland and welcoming crowds before G20
President Donald Trump may well have felt as if Air Force One had touched down in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania or any other American city that has hosted his campaign-style rallies when he landed in Warsaw Wednesday night - the first leg of his second trip abroad as president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jul 2
|Overtaxed
|2
|Penn Waste Sucks! Reply to this post to let th... (Jun '06)
|Jun 30
|Mike m
|3
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC