Strategic review of 14 Pennsylvania-o...

Strategic review of 14 Pennsylvania-owned universities to be unveiled next week

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: O-R Online

Consultants who have been reviewing the 14 state-owned universities, including California University of Pennsylvania, will present their findings next week to the State System of Higher Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mon Fair goer 225
Impeach Tom Wolf Jul 2 Overtaxed 2
Penn Waste Sucks! Reply to this post to let th... (Jun '06) Jun 30 Mike m 3
Hey Jun 18 hey 1
What does Trump mean for America? Jun '17 US Army Vet 1
Hey Jeffrey Lord Jun '17 US Army Vet 1
Pension solution Jun '17 Overtaxed 1
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC