Several Arrested Protesting Health Care Bill Outside GOP Senator's Town Hall
Dozens of protesters gathered Wednesday evening outside the studio of ABC 27 News in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where Sen. Pat Toomey was participating in a TV town hall, and demanded the Republican from Pennsylvania vote against the Senate health care bill . Videos showed police wheeling away protesters in wheelchairs after they blocked the studio's entrance.
