Protester accused of hitting police horse with flagpole heading to trial
While the defense argued that Lisa Joy Simon, 23, of Philadelphia was protecting herself and that her flagpole was not a weapon, her charges have been bound to county court. She is accused of hitting the horse during a protest in Harrisburg last month.
