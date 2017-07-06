Police investigating homicide in Harrisburg
On July 6 at 4:35 a.m., police responded to Harrisburg Hospital for a report of a gunshot or stabbing victim that was dropped off at the hospital. The woman that drove the victim to the hospital stated that she was approached by the victim who was bleeding heavily.
