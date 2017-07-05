Pat Toomey Needs Paxil
With sweaty palms and staring eyes, Republican Senators and Representatives live in terror of facing their constituents. Stand back! Give them air! Republican lawmakers are having panic attacks because they might have to explain to their constituents how badly they will be screwed if the Senate Republican health care plan becomes law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jul 2
|Overtaxed
|2
|Penn Waste Sucks! Reply to this post to let th... (Jun '06)
|Jun 30
|Mike m
|3
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC