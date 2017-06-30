Names of man, woman killed in murder-suicide released
Authorities have released the names of a man and woman killed in a murder-suicide in a public housing unit in Pennsylvania's capital city. Harrisburg police said 37-year-old Jorge Padilla-Reyes fired several rounds at 41-year-old Veronica Santana-Costa before turning the gun on himself just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Hall Manor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jul 2
|Overtaxed
|2
|Penn Waste Sucks! Reply to this post to let th... (Jun '06)
|Jun 30
|Mike m
|3
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC