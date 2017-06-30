Names of man, woman killed in murder-suicide released

Authorities have released the names of a man and woman killed in a murder-suicide in a public housing unit in Pennsylvania's capital city. Harrisburg police said 37-year-old Jorge Padilla-Reyes fired several rounds at 41-year-old Veronica Santana-Costa before turning the gun on himself just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Hall Manor.

