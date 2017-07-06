Memorial Hospital to expand its new hospitala

Memorial Hospital to expand its new building in West Manchester The new hospital building is slated to open in mid-2019 Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/07/06/memorial-hospital-expand-its-new-building-west-manchester/455367001/ Memorial Hospital plans to relocate its operation to a new site being built in West Manchester Township at the former Hawk Lake Golf Course. Philip Guarneschelli, left, CEO of PinnacleHealth, and Sally Dixon, right, CEO of Memorial Hospital, following a ceremony at Memorial Hospital on Thursday to celebrate the hospital becoming part of PinnacleHealth.

