Memorial Hospital now part of PInnacleHealth
Memorial Hospital now part of PinnacleHealth PinnacleHealth completed its acquisition of Memorial Hospital and three other southcentral Pa. hospitals from Community Health Systems Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/07/03/memorial-hospital-now-part-pinnaclehealth/447900001/ Memorial Hospital plans to relocate its operation to a new site being built in West Manchester Township at the former Hawk Lake Golf Course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jul 2
|Overtaxed
|2
|Penn Waste Sucks! Reply to this post to let th... (Jun '06)
|Jun 30
|Mike m
|3
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC