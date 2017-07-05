Man charged with indecent exposure, among others in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-A 47-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure, among others following an incident that occurred Thursday. Scott Flowers, of Harrisburg, was arrested by Susquehanna Township Police Department officers shortly after they received a call that a male was masturbating in a vehicle.
