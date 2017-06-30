Harrisburg citywide revival opens July 8 with concert
The Interdenominational Ministers Conference of Greater Harrisburg will hold its 29th annual citywide revival July 8-14 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 N. 17th St., Harrisburg. 6 p.m. July 9, consecration and communion with Michael Hutchings, director of global school and global certification programs at Mechanicsburg-based Global Awakening.
