Hamilton Health Center plans for Newp...

Hamilton Health Center plans for Newport offices

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: PennLive.com

Hamilton Health Center, a Harrisburg-based health care provider, plans to open a satellite office in the Newport area in early 2018, according to the company and county sources. The new center is the culmination of discussions over the past four years among the county and health care groups in the Perry County Health Care Coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penn Waste Sucks! Reply to this post to let th... (Jun '06) 14 hr Mike m 3
Impeach Tom Wolf Jun 22 Overtaxed 1
Hey Jun 18 hey 1
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Jun 18 GenePInquisitor 221
What does Trump mean for America? Jun 11 US Army Vet 1
Hey Jeffrey Lord Jun 11 US Army Vet 1
Pension solution Jun 10 Overtaxed 1
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,589 • Total comments across all topics: 282,156,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC