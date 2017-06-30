Hamilton Health Center plans for Newport offices
Hamilton Health Center, a Harrisburg-based health care provider, plans to open a satellite office in the Newport area in early 2018, according to the company and county sources. The new center is the culmination of discussions over the past four years among the county and health care groups in the Perry County Health Care Coalition.
