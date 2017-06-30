Fire at commercial egg farm kills mor...

Fire at commercial egg farm kills more than 100,000 chickens

Authorities say more than 100,000 chickens died in a fire that destroyed a barn at a Pennsylvania commercial egg farm in Pennsylvania. The blaze at Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township was reported around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

