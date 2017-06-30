Court blocks audit over grants to cou...

Court blocks audit over grants to counsel pregnant women

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

A state court isn't allowing Pennsylvania's fiscal watchdog to examine how a nonprofit grant recipient spent money it got by charging a fee to contractors working on the grant to counsel pregnant women about alternatives to abortion. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer wrote in Monday's decision that an audit is allowable if it's necessary to determine whether the money from the fee is being used in line with the grant agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Impeach Tom Wolf Sun Overtaxed 2
Penn Waste Sucks! Reply to this post to let th... (Jun '06) Jun 30 Mike m 3
Hey Jun 18 hey 1
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Jun 18 GenePInquisitor 221
What does Trump mean for America? Jun 11 US Army Vet 1
Hey Jeffrey Lord Jun 11 US Army Vet 1
Pension solution Jun 10 Overtaxed 1
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,750 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC