Court blocks audit over grants to counsel pregnant women

A state court isn't allowing Pennsylvania's fiscal watchdog to examine how a nonprofit grant recipient spent money it got by charging a fee to contractors working on the grant to counsel pregnant women about alternatives to abortion. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer wrote in Monday's decision that an audit is allowable if it's necessary to determine whether the money from the fee is being used in line with the grant agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.