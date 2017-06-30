Blow against animal abuse

Blow against animal abuse

Libre, a Boston terrier puppy who was emaciated and diseased when he was rescued last year by a delivery truck driver from an animal breeder in Lancaster County, adds his paw print Wednesday to Gov. Tom Wolf's signature on a law upgrading the state's animal cruelty statutes. Pennsylvania's animal cruelty bill has the signature of Gov. Tom Wolf and the paw print imprimatur of Libre, a Boston terrier puppy who was emaciated and diseased when he was rescued last year by a delivery truck driver from an animal breeder in Lancaster County, For too long in Pennsylvania, severe animal cruelty was treated under the law as a nuisance rather than as a serious crime.

