Awesome: These Women Are Running from Philly to Harrisburg for Planned Parenthood

Ladies, remember the Run 4 All Women , the 250-mile run four women took from New York to D.C. - cutting through Philly on the way - to raise funds for Planned Parenthood back in January? Well, that run raised over $100,000. And now, the Pennsylvania chapter of Run 4 All Women just launched, and they've got a similar shindig planned, this time tackling the 115-mile run from Philly's City Hall to the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, all to raise funds for Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

