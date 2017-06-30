5 Arrested After Fourth Fracas

Ocean City Police responded to the 800 block of the beach to assist on-duty lifeguards who were involved with several intoxicated and loud subjects causing a disturbance July 4 at 4:27 p.m. When officers arrived, the subjects were involved with assaulting the lifeguards and then directed their aggression toward the responding officers. Two subjects attempted to flee the scene and ran into a business in the 600 block of the boardwalk.

