York-Lancaster-Harrisburg will be stop on AOLa

York-Lancaster-Harrisburg will be stop on AOL co-founder Steve Case's startup tour Tech guru Steve Case's program highlights up and coming technology cities. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/26/york-lancaster-harrisburg-stop-aol-founder-steve-cases-national-startup-tour/423047001/ The York-Lancaster-Harrisburg area will be one of the stops on AOL co-founder Steve Case's upcoming "Rise of the Rest" tour..

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.