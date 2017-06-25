Worst gerrymander': GOP tilt in Pa. districts
A map of congressional districts drawn by Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature helped the GOP win nearly three more of the state's U.S. House seats than the party otherwise would have w 'Worst gerrymander': GOP tilt in Pa. districts A map of congressional districts drawn by Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature helped the GOP win nearly three more of the state's U.S. House seats than the party otherwise would have w Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/06/25/worst-gerrymander-gop-tilt-pa-districts/103190744/ FILE - This Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015 file photo shows the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jun 22
|Overtaxed
|1
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC