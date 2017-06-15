Woman overdoses in Aroogaa s parking lot with 3-year-old in car
Emergency workers used Narcan to revive a 28-year-old woman who had overdosed on heroin in the parking lot of an Arooga's restaurant while a 3-year-old child sat in the car. Pennsylvania State Police identified the woman as Maria Gorgo of Harrisburg.
