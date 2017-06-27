Woman held for court in shooting was domestic violence victim, attorney says

The 28-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in Swatara Township May 21 was a victim of repeated domestic violence at his hand, her attorney said during a preliminary hearing today. Jahnaey Chase of the 100 block of Conestoga Street was bound over for court on a charge of criminal homicide in the death of Earl Watlington Jr., 34. Her brother, David Chase Jr., 29, of Beechwood Lane, Harrisburg, was bound over on an evidence tampering charge.

