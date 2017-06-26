With Aceable, Pa. drivers education is now in the palm of your hand
A passing grade of at least 70 on your Aceable Driving Course final will earn you a certificate of completion, sent to your mobile device. Smartphones have gotten a bad rap, called a major hazard to our collective health, especially when those distracting devices are in the hands of inexperienced drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jun 22
|Overtaxed
|1
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC