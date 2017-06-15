United Way assesses Lebanon County needs
United Way assesses Lebanon County needs The Lebanon County United Way is creating its latest Community Needs Assessment. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2sxK2nl On Thursday morning, before a packed house of more than 100 community leaders, United Way Executive Director Kenny Montijo and representatives of the Center for Survey Research released their initial findings from the 2017 Community Needs Assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey
|13 hr
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Tempers erupt, police called to Susquehanna Twp... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|RealFrank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC