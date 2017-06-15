United Way assesses Lebanon County needs The Lebanon County United Way is creating its latest Community Needs Assessment. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2sxK2nl On Thursday morning, before a packed house of more than 100 community leaders, United Way Executive Director Kenny Montijo and representatives of the Center for Survey Research released their initial findings from the 2017 Community Needs Assessment.

