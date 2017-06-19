Trailer filled with computers stolen from Harrisburg business
Police said a man identifying himself as Aziz Shagyen stole a trailer full of computer equipment from an area business in May. Police said a man identifying himself as Aziz Shagyen stole a trailer full of computer equipment from an area business in May.( A trailer loaded with $220,000 worth of computer equipment was stolen in May from a business on the 3500 block of Industrial Road in Harrisburg. Police said the trailer had been dropped off at the shipping business when a man who called himself Aziz Shagyen came to pick it up with a truck.
