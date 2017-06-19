Tornado warning issued for Harrisburg area

The National Weather Service reported that a severe thunderstorm, capable of producing a tornado, was located near Valley Green, in northern York County, moving northeast at 45 mph. It was expected to hit the area near Middletown, Hummelstown, Elizabethtown, Highspire, Royalton, Rutherford, Bressler-Enhaut-Oberlin and Lawnton around 1:50 p.m. The weather service is advising people in these areas to take cover, by moving to a basement or an interior room and avoiding windows.

