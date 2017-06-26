Telensa, Georgia Power, City of Harri...

Telensa, Georgia Power, City of Harrisburg and Northeastern Group to...

Telensa, the global leader in connected street lighting and Smart City applications, will host a panel discussion at this week's Smart Cities Connect, featuring case studies from a pioneering City and Utility that have deployed connected LED Streetlights. Wayne S. Martin, the City Engineer for City of Harrisburg, PA will be presenting on how the entire city was converted to connected LED streetlighting, and the impact it has had, and Scotty M. Hutto, Lighting Services Manager at Georgia Power will be discussing the world's largest connected LED streetlight deployment.

