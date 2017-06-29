Stop-and-Go Bill on the Move
ROOTING for City Commissioner Lisa Deeley at the Field House in Center City were, L-R, Deekley, former DA candidate Jack O'Neill, Christian DiCicco, former Sheriff Barbara Deeley and Gabby Richards. It's not often the minority party in Harrisburg gets what it wants in the General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Public Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Jun 22
|Overtaxed
|1
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC