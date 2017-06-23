Six-time DUI offender to serve 2-4 years in prison after guilty plea

A repeat DUI offender will serve 2-4 years in state prison after pleading guilty Thursday to charges stemming from two separate DUI incidents last year, the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office said in a release. Manuel Maldonado, 31, of Harrisburg, has six DUI incidents on his record, according to Deputy District Attorney Ryan P. Shovlin.

