Sen. Casey blasts GOP healthcare bill at Harrisburg rally
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey continued his aggressive resistance to President Donald Trump's policies Friday morning at the state Capitol. "We have to stop this bill from becoming law," Casey said forcefully to a large crowd in the Rotunda for a rally that he hosted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 27.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Tom Wolf
|Thu
|Overtaxed
|1
|Hey
|Jun 18
|hey
|1
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|GenePInquisitor
|221
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Hey Jeffrey Lord
|Jun 11
|US Army Vet
|1
|Pension solution
|Jun 10
|Overtaxed
|1
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC