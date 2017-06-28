Pup follows Gov. Wolf in 'signing' animala

Pup follows Gov. Wolf in 'signing' an...

A couple dozen dogs joined more than 100 people on the Capitol lawn Wednesday to celebrate as Gov. Tom Wolf signed a comprehensive animal protection bill into law. Libre the dog follows Gov. Wolf in 'signing' animal protection bill A couple dozen dogs joined more than 100 people on the Capitol lawn Wednesday to celebrate as Gov. Tom Wolf signed a comprehensive animal protection bill into law.

