Poll: Do you think people who pose as...

Poll: Do you think people who pose as veterans should face criminal charges?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

HARRISBURG, Pa.- Governor Tom Wolf is expected to sign a house bill known as the 'stolen valor' bill into law on Tuesday. The bill is intended to protect the honor of veterans by making it a crime for people to lie about military service or decorations for economic gain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Impeach Tom Wolf Jun 22 Overtaxed 1
Hey Jun 18 hey 1
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Jun 18 GenePInquisitor 221
What does Trump mean for America? Jun 11 US Army Vet 1
Hey Jeffrey Lord Jun 11 US Army Vet 1
Pension solution Jun 10 Overtaxed 1
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,250 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC