Poll: Do you support raising the minimum wage in PA to $12.00 or more?
House Bill 1520 would increase the minimum wage for non-tipped employees to $12.00 per hour effective on January 1, 2018. The increase would go up to $15.00 an hour by 2024, along with an increase of $9.00 per hour for tipped employees to $12.00 per hour by 2024.
